Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.