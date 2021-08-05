State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

