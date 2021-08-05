Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of LYFT opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

