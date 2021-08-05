Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $869.03 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 182.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,357 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.