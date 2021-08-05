Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.42 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.96.

TWLO opened at $374.51 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

