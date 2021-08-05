MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNKD stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.97.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

