Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

