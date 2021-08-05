Kellogg Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,973 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,507% compared to the typical volume of 434 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

