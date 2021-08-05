DA Davidson Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE AME opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

