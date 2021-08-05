Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.