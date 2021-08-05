Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.29 Average PT from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of OUT opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 914,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
