Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.29 Average PT from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 914,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.