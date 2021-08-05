Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.40. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

