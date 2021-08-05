Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 32,909 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92.

