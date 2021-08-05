Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

