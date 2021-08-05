Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

