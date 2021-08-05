Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TSVNF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.