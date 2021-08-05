iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get iStar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:STAR opened at $24.97 on Thursday. iStar has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iStar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in iStar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $10,963,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.