Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stellus Capital Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.