Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stellus Capital Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.