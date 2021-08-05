0xBitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $534,755.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $534,755.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00061264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.92 or 0.00944435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00095989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043618 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “0xBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.