FY2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.