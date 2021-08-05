FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.55 million.

