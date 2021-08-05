nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $63,140.01 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.97 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 15.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 7.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 12.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

