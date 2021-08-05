Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Victoria M. Holt Sells 604 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WM stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

