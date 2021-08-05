KeyCorp Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

NYSE DIN opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

