Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,502 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Usio by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.