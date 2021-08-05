B. Riley Increases L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $21.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

