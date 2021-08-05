IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.25.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.20. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,311. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.