Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.82.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a one year low of $128.70 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.