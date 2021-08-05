Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

