Drive Shack (DS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

