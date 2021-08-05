Inuvo (INUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

