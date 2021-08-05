Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of BW stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $571.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.