TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TACT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

