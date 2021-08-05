Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

