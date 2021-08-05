MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

MXL stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.