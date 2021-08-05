Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.45 million, a PE ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.