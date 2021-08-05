IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Sells 43,190 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $117.93 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

