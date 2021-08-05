Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

