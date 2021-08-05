Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 6,105 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TYL stock opened at $489.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.67.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,922,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
