Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.