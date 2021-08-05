Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70.
- On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
