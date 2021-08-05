Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 5,113 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ULBI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.
