Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 5,113 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ULBI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

