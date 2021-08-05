Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.