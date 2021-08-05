Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

