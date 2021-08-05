Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $983.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

