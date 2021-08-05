Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Marlin Business Services has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.