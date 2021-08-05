Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 30,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling purchased 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Karl Siegling bought 10,462 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$11,330.35 ($8,093.10).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$31,590.00 ($22,564.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

