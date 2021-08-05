Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.