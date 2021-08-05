Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $734,528. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

