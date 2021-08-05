AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $27.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

