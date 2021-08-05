ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $12,490.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00102425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00145982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,102.69 or 0.99736119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00862662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

