keyTango (TANGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,701.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $335,944.86 and approximately $54,701.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00060892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00935146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00095826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043875 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,885,327 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TANGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.